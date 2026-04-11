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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceLost PAN, got Rs 598 crore notice: Ajmer washerman’s shocking tax nightmare
AJMER WASHERMAN TAX NOTICE

Lost PAN, got Rs 598 crore notice: Ajmer washerman’s shocking tax nightmare

The notice, issued by the Income Tax Department, flagged high-value transactions allegedly carried out in his name, reportedly linked to large-scale diamond trading.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lost PAN, got Rs 598 crore notice: Ajmer washerman’s shocking tax nightmareAI Generated

New Delhi: In a bizarre case from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, a roadside washerman has received an income tax notice for transactions worth  Rs 598 crore — despite having no knowledge of any such dealings.

The notice, issued by the Income Tax Department, flagged high-value transactions allegedly carried out in his name, reportedly linked to large-scale diamond trading.

‘I Don’t Know Anything About It,’ Says Washerman

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The man, identified as Jitendra Kumar from Ajmer’s Ramganj area, says he has never operated any such bank account or handled such large sums of money.

According to him, the situation has left him distressed, as he has been running between police stations and lawyers trying to prove his innocence.

Lost PAN Card May Be At The Centre Of The Case

Kumar suspects the issue may be linked to a PAN card he lost around two years ago while attending a function. Authorities believe that the missing document could have been misused by unknown individuals to open or operate accounts in his name.

This has raised serious concerns about identity theft and misuse of financial documents in high-value transactions.

Legal Complaint Filed, Investigation Underway

Kumar’s lawyer has filed a complaint against unidentified persons and the bank involved, seeking a detailed probe into the matter. There are also claims that the account could be linked to a businessman with connections to a diamond firm.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace who carried out these transactions and how the account was opened.

Big Questions Over Financial Fraud

The case has once again highlighted how stolen or lost documents like PAN cards can be misused for large financial frauds. Authorities are now examining how such massive transactions were processed without raising early red flags.

For now, the washerman continues to fight to clear his name, while investigators work to uncover the real people behind the Rs 598  crore trail.

 

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Aman Choudhary

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