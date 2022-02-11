Lost your Aadhaar card? Here is how to get it using registered mobile number or email ID

New Delhi: Aadhaar, the 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the major documents of identity and proof. Aadhaar also plays an important role in many essential tasks if the number is linked properly to different schemes of the government.

However, if you have lost your Aadhaar card, there is no need to worry as you can get it back using your registered mobile number of email ID. But you must keep this in mind that in order to retrieve the lost Aadhaar/Enrolment ID online, you must put your correct mobile number or email id that you had submitted during registration. It is very important because you will receive 'OTP' (One-time password) which will be used for retrieving your Aadhaar even if you don't remember your enrolment number.

The OTP for this service is sent to your registered mobile number or email Id by UIDAI. Once you athenticate by entering the OTP received, you will get your 12-digit Aadhaar number to the registered mobile number or email Id. You can use the received Aadhaar number to either download your Aadhaar or Order a reprint of your Aadhaar.

The Order Aadhaar Reprint launched in December 2018 on Pilot basis, facilitates the residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint by paying nominal charges, in case, Aadhaar letter of resident has been lost, misplaced or if they want a new copy.

