Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to retrieve UID or EID number

The Aadhaar card is considered one of the most important documents for people across the country. But if you lose this document or you don’t remember the Aadhaar UID or EID number? There is nothing to worry about!

The first and foremost thing you should do is file an FIR with your local police station. In order to retrieve your Aadhaar easily, you need to have such information.

Your Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID or Virtual ID

Your Aadhaar Registered Mobile Number or Email Id

The second thing you can do is submit the request for lost Aadhaar UID/EID retrieval on the UIDAI website, uidai.gov.in. You can also recover your Aadhaar enrollment ID by dialing the helpline number '1947'.

Earlier, UIDAI had tweeted that "Lost Aadhaar and also lost enrolment slip? Don't worry. You can retrieve your enrolment ID by calling our helpline 1947. You can also retrieve your Aadhaar EID or UID online."

If you have registered your mobile number or email id in the Aadhaar record then you can easily retrieve your lost Aadhaar UID number. Once your Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID is sent to your registered mobile number. You can easily download the e-copy or order a reprint of your Aadhaar. You can follow these steps to retrieve your lost Aadhaar UID or EID number.