Lost your job?: How to manage EMIs, SIPs and expenses during unemployment

New Delhi: Amid rising instances of layoffs at major companies, it is natural to worry about job security. The mounting expenses from rising inflation, lifestyle spending, loan EMIs, and investments make job loss even more scary.
Despite losing the constant source of income, the EMI continues. Not being able to pay it on time may further attract additional charges and lead to a bad credit score. Similarly, SIPs continue to be debited from the account, which may drain the bank balance and savings.
The immediate step after losing a job, therefore, should be planning. You must structure your expenses based on the available sum of money and arrange the expenses in order of importance.
The first action in such cases should be to contact the lender and discuss possible options such as repayment relief or any other possible restructuring of the dues. The lender may choose to extend the tenure, cutting down the monthly EMI, or may even provide temporary respite altogether.
In the case of SIPs, consider pausing the investment if applicable under the mutual fund scheme. The corpus available in the account continues to move based on market performance; however, the absence of further investments restricts its growth. The size of the impact depends on market trends and the duration of the pause. The exact requirements and conditions for a pause depend on the particular scheme.
Most mutual funds allow a pause of three to six months, following which the instalment automatically resumes.
Keep the emergency funds reserved for essentials such as housing, food, and loan repayment. In times of financial distress, the priority should be basic needs. Therefore, savings or emergency funds should not be exhausted to maintain a lifestyle or continue investments. Sustenance depends on housing, food, fees, and EMIs.
In the case of multiple loan EMIs, consider factors such as the interest rate and consequences. Secured or high-interest loans must be prioritised, and further borrowing should be avoided.
A distressed person is liable to make rash decisions that may affect their financial security in the near future. Such a person may decide to redeem investment funds, thus stopping the SIP in the middle. Though ensuring financial stability is more crucial than future growth, SIP funds should only be pulled out after careful consideration of available money, pending expenses, tax liabilities, and market conditions.
A job loss is a genuine concern that can bring a person to a crossroads. It should, however, be dealt with through prompt action and clear communication. Decisions regarding investment redemption or further debt should not be made in haste.
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