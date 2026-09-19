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Lost your job?: How to manage EMIs, SIPs and expenses during unemployment

Despite losing the constant source of income, the EMI continues. Not being able to pay it on time may further attract additional charges and lead to a bad credit score. Similarly, SIPs continue to be debited from the account, which may drain the bank balance and savings.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
Lost your job?: How to manage EMIs, SIPs and expenses during unemployment

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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