LPG e-KYC deadline extended; Verification window now open till this date

New Delhi: LPG consumers who have missed the previous deadline of August 23 for completing the e-KYC for their gas connections, are now able to do so till August 31. According to Oil marketing companies, consumers are given additional time to complete the mandatory process. The deadline has also been extended previously from August 16 to August 23
By completing the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process, people would be able to avail of the LPG cylinders at the domestic rates. Failing to complete eKYC would not mean the LPG cylinder's supply would stop, instead those consumers would have to buy the product at the market price.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) urge that people upload the KYC on or before August 31 by visiting their LPG distributor or through the mobile application of the respective OMC. Consumers must not wait till last amid the rush at the LPG dealers and difficulties to complete the process through OMC apps.
Consumers with their Aadhar already linked to the LPG connection would find the KYC upload easier. The process ensures that the LPG cylinder at domestic-rates are distributed to genuine households, which would otherwise have to be bought at much higher commercial prices. Also, the such consumers may have to face disruptions in the frequent supply of the refills.
The uploading of KYC would however continue even after August 31 since the new consumers would have to upload the personal details and complete the verification process.
To complete the process through the mobile application of the respective OMC the consumers have to download the application and Aadhaar FaceRD app.
Indane Gas e-KYC process
1) Use the mobile number and email linked to the LPG account to register on the application
2) Enter the 16-digit LPG ID.
3) Open My Profile and look for the eKYC/Aadhaar authentication option
4) Give consent to the requirements for Aadhaar-based authentication
5) Scan the face as instructed and complete the Aadhar verification using the Aadhaar FaceRD app.
HP Gas e-KYC process
1) Use the mobile number and email linked to the LPG account to register on the application
2) Verify the mobile number and generate an MPIN
3) Find the e-KYC option in My HP
4) Give consent to Aadhaar based authentication
5) When prompted complete the scan through FaceRD app.
Bharat Gas e-KYC process
1) Register on the mobile app using your LPG linked contact details
2) Select your LPG connection
3) Go to the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option
4) Give consent and complete the authentication using the FaceRD app.
Consumers who are yet to complete the Aadhaar based e-KYC must complete it before the updated deadline, August 31 to avoid any issues related to the domestic rates and supply of the LPG cylinder.
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