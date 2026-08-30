LPG, PNG rules in September 2026: Check price changes, e-KYC deadline and more

New Delhi: As September is about to begin, key changes related to LPG and PNG, including price changes, connections, e-KYC updates, and more, are up for implementation. People await updates regarding the various changes, including LPG prices, supply, e-KYC deadlines, and more, in the upcoming month.
Either domestic or commercial cylinders undergo price changes at the onset of the month. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) revise the costs of domestic 14.2 kg cylinders and 19 kg commercial cylinders. While revision in 5 kg or 10 kg free-trade category cylinders depends on market conditions.
Domestic LPG prices at the beginning of August remained constant, with rates at Rs 942 in Delhi, while the price of commercial cylinders dropped by Rs 192 to Rs 2,738. A similar pattern was observed across other major cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, etc.
As per reports, no new domestic LPG connection has been provided since March 2026 in the wake of the Middle East crisis. The energy supply has been hindered since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, spiking prices and limiting supply across the globe.
Bookings across various gas companies like Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL remain closed as customers try to book LPG connections. How the situation unfolds in September is yet to be seen.
Moreover, the Oil Ministry seeks to expand PNG connections and, in line with that, has approved the Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Domestic PNG Connections.
The scheme "directly incentivises the City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies to actively convert unbilled connections into working gas connections and expand the PNG network to new areas," said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
The Government has instructed consumers to use the PNG connection if the infrastructure is available in the area. A consumer has to use PNG in case of the availability of both LPG and PNG connections.
The last date to update e-KYC for the domestic LPG cylinder connection is August 31. Those who fail to do so would have to buy the cylinders at much higher commercial prices. People are advised to update their KYC through the mobile app of the respective OMC or by visiting their LPG distributor.
Another major rule implemented in the wake of the US-Iran conflict is the implementation of the 25-day and 45-day rule. As per the rule, people in urban areas have to wait for 25 days to get an LPG refill, whereas people living in rural areas have to wait for 45 days.
The Government in May introduced a 30-day period to give up the LPG connection if a PNG facility is available in the area. The rule still applies, with the provision to apply for a transfer voucher, which has to be used in case such customers shift to a non-PNG area.
Consumers look forward to updates in the month of September as new rates and regulations are awaited.
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