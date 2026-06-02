mAadhaar app phasing out: Do you need to transfer your details to new Aadhaar app? Explained

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had recently announced that mAadhaar mobile application will be phased out soon. The Aadhaar issuing body has also urged users to shift to the newly launched Aadhaar app. It said that the new app offers faster access and many upgraded features.

"Say hello to the new AadhaarApp. With enhanced functionality, improved interface, and smarter services, the New Aadhaar App is built to offer a seamless and secure digital experience for every resident. As the mAadhaar App retires soon, explore the next generation of Aadhaar services designed for convenience and trust," UIDAI said in an X post.

Aadhaar Latest App 2026: Key privacy features

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The recently launched the Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar Number Holders with a secure, convenient and privacy-first way to carry, share, show and verify their digital identity.

The Aadhaar App supports a wide range of real-life use cases. These include hotel check-ins through Offline Verification Seeking Entity’s (OVSE) QR code scanning.

It allows optional face verification, age verification for cinema ticket bookings, hospital admissions for visitors and attendants, verification of gig workers and service partners among many such use cases.

The app also includes advanced functionalities such as face verification for proof of presence, biometric lock/unlock in a single click, viewing of authentication history, and a QR-based contact card for easy sharing of contact details.

It allows management of up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device, enabling the concept of “One Family – One App.” In addition to address updates, residents can now update their registered mobile number through the app, with more update services planned in the future.

A key feature of the app is selective credential sharing. Residents can share only the specific identity fields required for a particular use case through customised QR codes generated by requesting entities.

This ensures that Aadhaar numbers are not stored by verifiers and only digitally signed verifiable credentials are shared, promoting data minimisation in line with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.



What is mAadhaar app?

The mAadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows users to access Aadhaar services, download Aadhaar, generate Virtual IDs (VID), and update their details. It requires a registered mobile number for authentication.

The mAadhaar app can be used anywhere within the country. mAadhaar is more than Aadhaar card in a wallet. The mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof. Aadhaar number holder can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who sought Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.

Do Aadhaar users need to transfer their details from to mAadhaar app to new Aadhaar app?

mAadhaar app and the new Aadhaar app are not interchangeable or inter-transferable. This means, the data in your mAadhaar app will not be automatically fetched by new Aadhaar app. Users will have to re-register their profiles in the new Aadhaar app. The migration to new Aadhaar app is a simple process.

You will have to download the new Aadhaar app from official app store and register yourself. Once you have successfully profile on the new app, you can uninstall the current mAadhaar app.