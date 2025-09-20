Madhya Pradesh Man Fakes Death To Escape Rs 1.40 Crore Loan — Key Money Lessons to Avoid Debt Traps
A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district faked his own death to escape repayment of Rs 1.40 crore in loans, even sinking his car in the Kalisindh River to make it look convincing. Rescue teams couldn’t find his body, but he was later traced to Maharashtra, where he confessed to staging his death in hopes of having the debt waived. This unusual case highlights the dangers of overborrowing and offers key money lessons: avoid EMIs exceeding 50 percent of income, consider refinancing, talk to lenders for relief, switch to lower interest rates, and pick the right loan type and lender to stay financially secure.
New Delhi: Can a personal loan become so overwhelming that someone might consider drastic measures to escape repayment? Something similar unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, where a borrower allegedly faked his own death to evade loans worth Rs 1.40 crore. He reportedly sank his car in the Kalisindh River to create the impression of his demise.
When rescue teams couldn’t find his body, the mystery deepened. Eventually, he was traced to Maharashtra, where he confessed to staging his death in hopes of having the loans waived off.
This bizarre case offers several important money lessons on avoiding a debt trap:
1. Don’t Borrow Beyond Your Means
Avoid taking loans where the EMI exceeds 50 percent of your monthly income. This is a red flag for financial stress.
2. Consider Refinancing
Refinancing or restructuring lets you extend the tenure of a loan, reducing the EMI burden and making repayment more manageable.
3. Communicate with Your Lender
If you’re struggling, talk to your lender about pausing or rescheduling EMIs. Some banks may agree to temporary relief.
4. Seek Lower Interest Rates
Transferring a loan to another lender offering a lower rate can cut your EMI and total interest cost.
5. Choose the Right Loan Category and Lender
Interest rates vary across loan types and institutions. For example, personal loans usually cost more than business loans, and banks often charge less than NBFCs. Picking the right loan and lender helps keep repayments affordable.
