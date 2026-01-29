Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011603https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/maharashtra-bank-holiday-are-branches-open-or-closed-today-29-january-2026-3011603.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceMaharashtra Bank holiday: Are branches open or closed today 29 January 2026?
BANK HOLIDAY

Maharashtra Bank holiday: Are branches open or closed today 29 January 2026?

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared immediate public holidays after the plane crash on Wednesday. All state government offices will be closed for three days in Maharashtra. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra Bank holiday: Are branches open or closed today 29 January 2026?

The Maharashtra government has declared a three-day period of public mourning after the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared immediate public holidays after the plane crash on Wednesday. All state government offices will be closed for three days in Maharashtra. 

According to a Maharashtra government circular, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state of Maharashtra from 28.01.2026 to 30.01.2026 on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What will be closed today?
Thursday (Jan 29) has been declared a public holiday in Maharashtra. All government offices and administrative departments will be closed today. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) will not be operating today. Classes have been suspended in schools, colleges and universities in Mumbai, Pune and Baramati. State-sponsored cultural programmes, public ceremonies and official events have all been cancelled.

Are banks open or closed today?
There are no instructions in the circular of the government of Maharashtra about holidays in nationalised banks in Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday. 

Commercial banks and ATMs will remain open today.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ottoman stool
Ottomans That Instantly Elevate Your Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-608 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ajit pawar plane crash news
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
women tote bag
Carry Style, Carry Sustainability: Tote Bags That Blend with Green Living
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal hits back at Congress, calls India-EU trade pact beneficial
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
'Self-confident India a ray of hope for the world': PM Modi on India-EU FTA
Madhu Gottumukkala
Trump's Indian-origin cyber chief reportedly shared sensitive files on ChatGPT
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black Box recovered, probe underway
google photos editing
New photo editing feature: Google photos gets AI tools in India
Technology
Samsung unveils Galaxy A07 5G: Check camera, battery and more