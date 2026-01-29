Maharashtra Bank holiday: Are branches open or closed today 29 January 2026?

The Maharashtra government has declared a three-day period of public mourning after the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared immediate public holidays after the plane crash on Wednesday. All state government offices will be closed for three days in Maharashtra.

According to a Maharashtra government circular, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state of Maharashtra from 28.01.2026 to 30.01.2026 on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment during this period.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What will be closed today?

Thursday (Jan 29) has been declared a public holiday in Maharashtra. All government offices and administrative departments will be closed today. Public sector undertakings (PSUs) will not be operating today. Classes have been suspended in schools, colleges and universities in Mumbai, Pune and Baramati. State-sponsored cultural programmes, public ceremonies and official events have all been cancelled.

Are banks open or closed today?

There are no instructions in the circular of the government of Maharashtra about holidays in nationalised banks in Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday.

Commercial banks and ATMs will remain open today.