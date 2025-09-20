Maharashtra Makes e-KYC Mandatory For Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries — Step-by-Step Guide To Complete Verification Online

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has made it compulsory for all beneficiaries of its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete an e-KYC process to keep receiving benefits. A government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday confirmed the new rule.

About the Scheme

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21–65 whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Launched in July 2024, the programme aims to improve the financial condition and overall development of needy women across the state.

New e-KYC Requirement

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that an online facility has been activated at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Beneficiaries must complete the e-KYC within two months to continue receiving the monthly transfer. Aadhaar authentication and annual verification will also be mandatory, or payments will be withheld.

The move is designed to ensure transparency after the government found that over 26.34 lakh ineligible people — including men — had enrolled and collected benefits. Currently, about 2.25 crore women receive money under the scheme.

How to Complete e-KYC Online

Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option on the homepage

Re-upload the required documents such as name, address, ration card details, income proof and Aadhaar card information

Click ‘Submit’ to finish the process

The government says the process is simple and convenient and is necessary to ensure only eligible women continue to benefit from the scheme.