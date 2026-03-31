Mahavir Jayanti bank holiday today: RBI notification says THESE banks will be open

New Delhi: Although, as per RBI holiday calendar, Mahavir Jayanti bank holiday will be observed today (March 31), the central bank has notified that all Agency Banks will remain open for public.

"The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday-Public Holiday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the Financial Year 2025-26 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)," said the RBI notification.

Banks shall give due publicity about the availability of above banking services on this day, RBI added.

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However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

Other Banks will be closed on March 31 in Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.