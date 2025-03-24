Mahila Samman Savings Scheme Certificate New Rule: Now You Can Make Early Withdrawal - Check Details

Mahila Samman Savings Scheme New Feature: The Department of Posts has enhanced the Mahila Samman Savings Scheme (MSSC) by introducing a 40 per cent withdrawal feature, increasing flexibility for account holders. It is integrated into the Finacle System used by India Post employees.

This feature enables easier access to funds, improving convenience and financial security. The Mahila Samman Savings Scheme feature enables account holders to withdraw a portion of their savings before maturity. It is now live on India Post’s Finacle system since March 7, which ensures automatic interest calculations for seamless transactions.

Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Deadline Date

The Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts (Financial Services Division) issued the order on March 17, 2025. Notably, the deadline to invest in the Mahila Samman Savings Scheme is March 31, 2025. The scheme has been open for investment since April 1, 2023. Therefore, a woman investor who invested on April 30, 2023, becomes eligible for partial withdrawal starting May 1, 2024.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

It was introduced as a high-return investment option for women. It offers an interest rate of 7.5% per annum, with a lock-in period of two years. Notably, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a special savings scheme launched on April 1, 2023 and is valid until March 31, 2025.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate: Eligibility And Minimum Deposit

It is designed exclusively for women aged 18 and above. This scheme allows investments through post offices and select banks. The minimum deposit is Rs 1,000, with a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. As the investment process is offline, applicants must visit designated financial institutions to complete the required formalities.