Major banking, tax, UPI transaction rule changes kicking in from June 2026; Key points to know

June is going to be a very important month considering financial transactions. Whether someone is paying taxes, investing in the stock market or just using regular digital banking, several major rule changes are taking effect this month. People must be aware of these latest financial rules and stay updated as these reforms will change how individuals conduct their transactions.

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Here are 8 major financial changes taking effect in June and the coming months.

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Advance tax deadline June 2026

June 15 is the deadline for paying the first installment of advance tax for financial year 2026-27. Taxpayers who have an estimated net tax liability of more than Rs 10,000 must pay 15 percent of their advance tax by this date. There will be a 1 percent monthly interest penalty if this deadline is missed. This marks the first advance tax cycle operating completely under the newly introduced framework of the Income Tax Act 2025 and the Income Tax Rules 2026.

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UPI changes June 2026

The National Payments Corporation of India is introducing a new safety feature which aims to reduce digital payment fraud. Whenever a user scans a QR code or enters a mobile number, UPI apps will display the recipient's verified bank-registered name directly on the screen. This update removes custom nicknames and unverified tags which makes it far more difficult for scammers to deceive users.

Provident fund withdrawals via UPI

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is testing a new system to allow instant provident fund withdrawals via UPI. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has recently announced that the EPFO subscribers will soon be able to withdraw provident fund money directly through the UPI with the money being transferred directly into the bank account of the member. The testing of the facility has already been completed where members can withdraw EPF by using the UPI payment gateway.

Credit card rules June 2026

Several banks are revising credit card reward structures and transaction fees from June. Bank of Baroda is increasing the interest rate on unpaid dues for its One co-branded customers. ICICI Bank will stop offering its 1 percent reward point benefit on rent payments made through the Amazon Pay credit card, effective June 18. HDFC Bank will stop sending SMS alerts for small transactions starting June 25.

Solar policies June 2026

Starting June 1, under the new solar panel rules, all government-backed, subsidised or net-metered solar installations must exclusively use solar modules listed under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers. With no further extensions to be granted, this domestic manufacturing mandate is expected to temporarily drive-up solar setup costs.

SEBI 50:50 margin rule June 2026

Under the fully implemented 50:50 margin rule of SEBI, at least 50 percent of the margin requirement for Futures & Options trading must be maintained in cash or cash-equivalent instruments. Investors can no longer depend entirely on pledged shares to meet margin obligations.

Energy prices and domestic revisions June 2026

Oil marketing companies are reviewing and updating the prices of LPG, CNG and PNG. Following a sharp increase in commercial 19 kilogram cylinder rates in the previous month, local markets remain cautious about further potential price increases.