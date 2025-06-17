Advertisement
Major Cheer For SBI Loan Borrowers, Bank Cuts Lending Rates --Check SBI Loan Rate June 2025

SBI has reduced EBLR and RRLR by 50 basis points, the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) though remains unchanged. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a major relief for borrowers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed loan EMIs linked to benchmarks like the External Benchmark Rate (EBR), External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR), and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points. The new rates are effective from June 15.

SBI MCLR June 2025

SBI’s Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) though remains unchanged. The overnight and one-month MCLR stand at 8.20 per cent, the three-month rate is 8.55 per cent, and the six-month rate is 8.90 per cent. The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal remains at 9.00 per cent, while the two-year and three-year MCLR rates are 9.05 per cent and 9.10 per cent respectively.


SBI EBLR, RLLR June 2025

External Benchmark Rate (EBR) has been reduced from 8.65 percent to 8.15 percent. On the other hand the RLLR now stands at 7.75, a reduction from previously 8.25 percent.

