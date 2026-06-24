/Major relief for certain NPS subscribers; Avail PoP services at a flat fee -- Check which services are covered

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has provided relief to certain government entities under the National Pension System (NPS) by announcing that government entities wishing to avail Point of Presence (PoP) services may do so by paying a flat charge of Rs 500 per subscriber on an annual basis.
In a circular dated June 16, 2026, PFRDA said, "A government entity desirous of getting PoP services may avail the services of a PoP at a flat charge of Rs 500 per subscriber on an annual basis."
The PFRDA issued a circular on March 10, 2026, under which certain organisations were reclassified as “Government Entity” under NPS. The concerned government entity had been given full technical and operational capability to integrate directly with the CRA system for NPS subscriber onboarding, contribution remittance, uploading of Subscriber Contribution Files, grievance management, processing of exits and withdrawal cases and other related functions, without the involvement of any PoP.
Under the March 2026 circular, for an entity to be classified as a government entity, certain conditions were required to be met. The conditions are that all employees under the respective government entity are mandatorily covered under NPS from any cut-off date. Next, the Assets Under Management under the Superannuation Fund, whether managed directly by the government entity or through any third party, will be fully transferred to NPS architecture within one year.
The PFRDA said that several corporates have represented that they be allowed to continue availing PoP services because of various operational requirements and constraints.
The PFRDA said that based on the representations received from the CPSEs, the matter was duly examined and it was decided that a government entity desirous of getting PoP services may avail the services of a PoP at a flat charge of Rs 500 per subscriber on an annual basis.
The PFRDA said that a government entity can avail PoP services by paying a flat charge of Rs 500 per subscriber on a yearly basis. The PFRDA said that the aggregate charges can be paid by the organisation directly to the PoP where the organisation bears the charges based on an inter se arrangement. In cases where the individual subscriber has to bear the charges, such charges shall be payable through deduction of units from the individual pension account on a quarterly basis.
The PFRDA said that the flat charge of Rs 500 will cover all services like opening of an NPS account, upload of information and remittance of contribution, switching pension fund, scheme change, updation of nomination, partial withdrawal related transactions or other transactions to be performed by a PoP.
The PFRDA clarified that the flat charges payable are only in respect of PoP services and do not include any charges or fees payable to other intermediaries under the NPS architecture, as approved by the Authority.
The PFRDA said, "This circular shall take effect immediately. This is issued in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 14 of the PFRDA Act, 2013."
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