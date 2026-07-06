/Man sold biz for Rs 4,000 crore; 4 years later he is down to Rs 400 crore -- What led to the wealth erosion? Harsh Goenka says...

New Delhi: Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared the story of his friend, who sold his business for a whopping Rs 4,000 crore, but within a year, his wealth depleted by 90 percent. Sharing the post on X, Goenka said, though the entrepreneur is decently rich even now, the loss of wealth comes as a lesson on reckless spending bad financial decision.
"A friend worked hard. Built a wonderful business. Sold it for ₹4,000 cr. Then came the private jet. Palatial homes. Lavish living. Reckless investments. Four years later, he is down to ₹400 cr. And yes… he’s a Punjabi. Moral: Creating wealth is a talent. Preserving it is a discipline."
A friend worked hard. Built a wonderful business. Sold it for ₹4,000 cr.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 4, 2026
Then came the private jet. Palatial homes. Lavish living. Reckless investments.
Four years later, he is down to ₹400 cr.
And yes… he’s a Punjabi.
Moral: Creating wealth is a talent. Preserving it is a…
While Goenka's moral of the story has resonated with netizens, it is also a reminder that wealth can fizzle out in no time, if not preserved well.
"Sir, you should be sharing such lessons (wealth preservation etc) on twitter also. Your recommendations will benefit millions of retail investors/businessmen Indians!!," commented a user.
Another said, "Show‑off and the disease of status have captured the northern front. They arrive suddenly, spread quickly, and vanish even faster."
A third said, "This has happened to many farmers too who sold their land to builders. After they got big money they bought SUVs etc . Now many of them are working as security guards with the same person they sold their land to."
Meanwhile, some felt that the luxuries he invested on, was also another way to look at how one leads one's life.
"The other way to look at this is, that he made good use of 3600 cr. & Enjoyed his life to the fullest. A lot of marwari's I know, they just piling up the money & not spend it during their prime years. Punjabi live their life while they're alive , young & kicking," wrote a user.
"Maybe he lived life to the fullest in that period. Beyond a certain amount, wealth is just numbers, what's the point if he can't even spend it on things he likes doing," another commented.
"Very wise friend, even 400 Cr is enough, atleast he satisfied all his desires by spending 3600 Cr, which would otherwise be lying in banks and passed on to the next generation," said a user.
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