Man who worked 50 years in a company was fired without any severance, Redditt post sparks concerns about senior employees

New Delhi: A Reddit user recently shared a case about his manager in his 70s who had worked for the same company for more than fifty years but was fired suddenly without any severance. This issue has sparked grave concerns about the situation facing senior employees who have spent decades in a company but are the victims of sudden job loss. The case highlights how companies fire senior citizens suddenly, disregarding their financial well being and causing them financial stress in their final years.

In the Reddit post, the user said that the manager who had been at the company for over 50 years was terminated without a separation package. The senior employee was loved by everyone and he treated everyone fairly. The user said that the manager was the person who offered them the job and that the user owes everything to him.

The redditor said that his original company was acquired by a massive international company last year and they decided to do mass layoffs which were executed in December. The company gave everyone a separation package. However, no one in the user's department was sacked during that wave.

In early February, the company put the manager on a performance improvement plan. The company claimed that there were quality issues in the field even though it was outside the control of the manager. The manager was singled out because the costs were charged to their facility on paper.

The company then fired the manager immediately, citing that he did not live up to the PIP expectations. The manager was not given separation pay either. Many employees believe that the company wanted to save money by not giving him separation pay because of the paper trail PIP. The company gave people who worked for two years a package during the December layoff but did not give separation pay to the manager. The company did not fire the manager during the layoff wave because they wanted to save money by doing it later, the user said.

Netizens Reactions



The Reddit post quickly went viral with many users commenting on the depressed reality of corporate loyalty.

One user commented, "I am so sorry to hear this. Hopefully when Big Corpo starts asking why is not this getting done or how do we do XYZ, you and your co-workers can simply respond I don't know. The guy you fired did all that. Ask him. Oh, that is right, you cannot, he does not work here anymore."

Another user commented, "You are absolutely right. As petty as it might sound, that is just the reality of it. When leadership decides to cut out 50 years of experience to save a buck, they do not get to act shocked when things start falling apart. If they start asking why stuff is not getting done, the honest answer really is that the guy who handled that is not here anymore. You cannot erase that much institutional knowledge and expect business as usual."

A user said, "Just remember that work your wage. If it is not in your job description, it is not your responsibility. Now would be a good time to start the unionization process. Otherwise, you will find the company changing your job description."