Mark Your Calendar! Important Income Tax Dates To Remember In November 2025

New Delhi: As we step into November 2025, taxpayers and deductors should gear up for a busy month of important tax deadlines. From TDS deposits and certificate issuances to income tax return filings under transfer pricing rules, several key compliances fall due this month. Staying on top of these dates will not only ensure smooth tax management but also help avoid unnecessary penalties and interest under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Key Tax Deadlines to Remember in November 2025

November is packed with crucial compliance dates for taxpayers and deductors. From TDS deposits to return filings, here’s a quick glance at what’s due this month:

November 7, 2025

TDS/TCS Deposit: Pay tax deducted or collected for October 2025.

(Government offices must deposit the amount the same day if no challan is used.)

Form 27C Upload: Submit buyer declarations received for October 2025.

November 14, 2025

TDS Certificate Issuance for deductions made in September 2025 under:

Section 194-IA: Property transactions

Section 194-IB: Rent payments

Section 194M: Contractual or professional payments

Section 194S: Virtual digital assets (by specified persons)

November 15, 2025

Quarterly TDS Certificate: For non-salary payments, quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Form 24G Filing: For government offices that paid TDS/TCS without challan in October 2025.

Form 3BB Submission: By stock exchanges for client code modifications in October 2025.

Client Code Statements: From recognised associations for modifications in October 2025.

November 30, 2025

Challan-cum-Statement Filing: For tax deducted in October 2025 under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S.

Income Tax Return (AY 2025–26): For assessees required to furnish a report under Section 92E (international or specified domestic transactions).

Form 3CEAA Submission: By constituent entities of international groups for FY 2024–25.

Why Meeting These Deadlines Matters

Sticking to these due dates doesn’t just help you avoid late fees or interest — it also ensures smoother cash flow management and keeps your overall tax compliance on track. Timely action can save both time and stress during the busy financial year.