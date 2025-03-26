Mark Your Calendar! RBI Announces MPC Meeting Dates for FY26– Check Dates

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of (RBI) has released the schedule for its six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the upcoming financial year starting April 1. These meetings are held every two months which spans for three days. key policy decisions are announced on the final day. The RBI may also hold additional meetings during times of financial uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from June 4 to 6 which is followed by the third meeting from August 5 to 7. The remaining three meetings will take place on September 29 to October 1, December 3 to 5, and February 4 to 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, the first MPC meeting of the financial year, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is set for April 7 to 9, 2025.

RBI MPC Meetings and Repo Rate

The upcoming RBI MPC meetings will be closely watched for key announcements on the repo rate and other benchmark rates. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, helping regulate liquidity in the economy.

This rate plays a crucial role in controlling inflation and influencing overall economic stability. The RBI primarily tracks consumer inflation while formulating its monetary policy, aiming to keep inflation within 2 percentage points of its medium-term target of 4 per cent.