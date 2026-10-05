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MDR on UPI from October 15: Check transaction-wise rates, exemptions and reason for revised framework

As per the announcement by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 15, 2026, the latest development would not apply to person-to-person (P2P) payments. The charges would only apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above a threshold.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
MDR on UPI from October 15: Check transaction-wise rates, exemptions and reason for revised framework

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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