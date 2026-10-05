MDR on UPI from October 15: Check transaction-wise rates, exemptions and reason for revised framework

New Delhi: The Union Government has introduced Merchant Discount Rates (MDR) on select transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which are scheduled to come into effect on October 15, 2026.
As per the announcement by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 15, 2026, the latest development would not apply to person-to-person (P2P) payments. The charges would only apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above a threshold.
The government has clarified that customers would not have to bear the cost of the MDR. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions will continue to remain free, while P2M transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain outside the MDR framework. This means consumers will continue to use UPI without paying any transaction charges.
Under the revised UPI framework, transactions of Rs 2,000 or lower would attract zero MDR. Also, transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework for small merchants will remain free. The category covers small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR payments directly into their bank accounts. This brings approximately 96 percent of total P2M transactions outside the scope of MDR.
Previously, NPCI had refuted reports in some sections of the media that alleged that GST on UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) would make digital payments costly.
Merchants with monthly UPI receipts of up to Rs 1 lakh are not liable to pay MDR and, therefore, do not even have the issue of GST on MDR. Hence, apprehensions that GST on MDR will impose an additional burden on merchants are misplaced. The overwhelming majority of UPI transactions and small merchants remain unaffected, the statement pointed out.
For everyday UPI transactions from person to merchant (P2M), 0.4 percent MDR will apply on payments above Rs 2,000.
For P2M transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300.
UPI payments involving essential sectors such as Railways, telecom, insurance, fuel sectors and agricultural inputs will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5 on every transaction above Rs 2,000.
Transactions with the capital market, including stockbroking, mutual funds and securities, would attract 0.02 percent MDR, capped at Rs 300, for transactions above Rs 2,000.
Note that automated recurring payments enabled through e-mandate will remain outside the MDR framework.
In an FAQ document, NPCI said, "The MDR is distributed only amongst the UPI ecosystem, to further invest into infrastructure resiliency, innovation, cybersecurity (protecting the UPI Infrastructure with banks and non-banks) and customer service. UPI is a home-grown payment system, and its charges (MDR) are much lower than other payment instruments such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Wallets etc."
It has further clarified that industry estimates put the annual cost of the UPI payment ecosystem, including operations, server bandwidth, fraud prevention and bank technical support, at around Rs 20,000 crore. The fiscal budget alone is not enough for the efficient sustenance of the system. Also, the latest framework would provide certainty in terms of funding.
The revised UPI framework would come into effect from mid-October amid speculation and apprehension among the public and merchants alike.
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