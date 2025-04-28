Meet THIS billionaire Who Once Sold newspapers, Slept Hungry... Now Qwns 400 Luxury Cars Including Rollys Royce, Mercedes Maybach, Range Rovers And Bentleys

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Ramesh Babu, famously known as the 'Billionaire Barber,' stands as a true testament to how hard work can help overcome life's toughest challenges and turn big dreams into reality. After losing his father at a young age, Ramesh’s family faced severe hardships. His mother worked as a housemaid to make ends meet, and at times, they struggled to afford even three meals a day. Today, Ramesh Babu is celebrated as one of India's richest barbers, proving that perseverance can change destinies.

When Ramesh Babu Started His Barber Shop

Ramesh Babu faced hurdle at very young age, After his father's demise his family struggled with severe poverty. From getting food 3 times a day to owning luxury thing his story is inpiring. It all started when Despite these challenges Ramesh chose to follow his father's footsteps and became a barber. His mother supported the family by working as a housemaid Ramesh also had to work odd jobs as well to help his mother. Ramesh took full control of his father's shop after completing the 10th grade. His hardwork and dedication has transformed the barbershop into a stylish hair salon.

Ramesh Babu's Impressive Move

Despite all the hurdles Ramesh's determination was unwavering. After saving enough from his barbershop Ramesh purchased a Maruti Omni Van and launched his car rental business in 1994. He took a risk back then which eventually turned up to his favour his this venture took off quickly which led to impressive success. Over time, his came to possess high-end vehicles such as the Mercedes E-Class Sedan, BMW, Rolls Royce Ghost, Jaguar, Mercedes Maybach, and 400 other luxury cars.

Founding Self-Drive Venture

Ramesh Babu's vision of ambition centers on performance, growth and success. Making another money-minded move Ramesh founded self-Drive venture called 'Ramesh Tours and Travel', using his growing fleet of vehicles for rental across India. Ramesh bought a Mercedes E-Class sedan which made him the first person in the city to offer luxury cars for rent. His car service has been used by prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai.

Ramesh Babu - The 'Billionaire Barber'

Ramesh Babu's love for luxury wheels eventually lends him purchasing a Rolls Royce Ghost for around Rs 3 crore along with several high-end sedans from BMW, Jaguar, and Bentley. It was in year 2017, When he made headlines by acquiring a Rs 2.6 crore Maybach S600. After Becoming Billionaire Ramesh Babu stayed grounded and surprisingly breaking the stereotype he still devotes a lot of time to his salon and styles each of his customers personally.