Meet THIS Richest Indian In Canada, Left India In His Early 20s And Now CEO Of Tallest Building In Ottawa– His Net Worth Is...

New Delhi: Bill Malhotra’s inspiring journey from India to Canada is a true example of hard work and ambition. As the founder and CEO of Claridge Homes, he has played a key role in shaping Ottawa’s real estate landscape since 1986. Today, Claridge Homes stands as one of the city’s largest developers with his sons Neil and Shawn also involved as minority owners in the family-run business.

Early Education

Malhotra, a civil engineering graduate from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science. He moved to Canada in his early 20s. He began his career at an engineering firm and later worked with the city government, laying the groundwork for what would eventually grow into a successful and lasting legacy in real estate.

Built Over 14,000 Homes

Under Bill Malhotra’s leadership, Claridge Homes has built over 14,000 homes. This includes houses, condos, and retirement residences across Ottawa. One of the company’s proudest achievements is the 469-foot-tall “Claridge Icon,” a striking symbol of both architectural excellence and Malhotra’s hard work.

Bill Malhotra’s Net Worth

Known as “The Condo King,” Malhotra’s impact goes beyond real estate. He’s also part of the Ottawa Senators ownership group, showing his passion for contributing to the city in multiple ways. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at Rs 19,205 crore (2.3 billion dollars). His dedication is clear in every project, including the Longshire Village in Barrhaven. As his brother Shawn once said, “When you’re a Malhotra, work is your middle name.”

Claridge: A Name Close to the Heart

The name “Claridge” carries a special meaning for Bill Malhotra. It was inspired by a luxury hotel in New Delhi where he spent memorable moments with his father during childhood. Today, that name lives on as he builds on those memories with innovation and growth. Bill Malhotra’s journey is a true reflection of dreams realized through hard work and determination. As Ottawa grows and changes, his legacy rises with it, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline.