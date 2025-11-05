Middle-Class Money Rule: CA Says Real Financial Intelligence Lies In...

New Delhi: Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik explored the financial lessons embedded in middle-class Indian households. According to Kaushik, the economic lessons taught by earlier generations won't make you wealthy overnight but will ensure that you never fall into poverty.

Taking to X, Nitin wrote, "The timeless money lessons every Indian middle class family passed down and why they still matter today". Kaushik said, "I grew up hearing my father say, “Paise dikhane ke liye nahi, sambhalne ke liye hote hain.” Kaushik claims that what appeared to be outdated advice has turned out to be the cornerstone of real wealth.

The timeless money lessons every Indian middle-class family passed down - and why they still matter today:



I grew up hearing my father say, "Paise dikhane ke liye nahi, sambhalne ke liye hote hain."

According to Kaushik, true financial security comes from making disciplined investments and not from flaunting riches. In Kaushik's words, “Wealth shown is temporary, but wealth grown is permanent”.



Kaushik added that the Indian middle class who seek financial stability are at a better position than those who earn ten times more. He said, people who avoid unnecessary debt, skip credit cards and prioritise patience over instant gratification are free from financial turmoil.

According to Kaushik, traditional investments like gold and land were rooted in the emotional and social security of people. For the middle class, land ownership represented belonging rather than merely property value and a few gold sovereigns represented confidence rather than greed.

Kaushik believes that long term financial security is more important than material prosperity. The aim is to create a solid financial foundation so that people can enjoy better lives. “These lessons weren’t about making you rich overnight; they were about ensuring you never fall poor again,” he wrote.

Kaushik claims that although the earlier generations were not experts in the stock market but they were aware of how to live a debt free and happy life.