Milk Order Scam: 71-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 18.5 Lakh To Online Fraud

New Delhi: In today’s digital age, shopping online for everything from groceries to daily essentials has become a part of everyday life. But for a 71-year-old woman from Mumbai’s Wadala area, a simple attempt to order just 1 litre of milk online took a shocking turn. What seemed like a routine purchase ended in disaster, as she ended up losing Rs 18.5 lakh from her bank accounts to a scam.

How the Fraud Unfolded

It all started on August 4, when the woman received a call from a man named Deepak, who claimed to be an executive from a milk supply company. He told her she could place her order through a link he sent. Trusting him, she clicked on the link and entered her details and that’s when the scam began.

Deepak kept her on the phone for nearly an hour, guiding her step-by-step as she filled out the form. Frustrated, she eventually hung up. But he called back the next day, managing to gather even more of her personal information. (Also Read: Aadhaar Update Limits: How Often Can You Change Your Name, DoB, and Address? Check)

Within days, the damage was done. When she visited her bank, she was shocked to find that Rs 1.7 lakh had already been withdrawn. Soon after, she discovered that money had also vanished from her two other accounts adding up to a total loss of Rs 18.5 lakh.

Case Registered as Police Begin Investigation

Police later confirmed that the woman's phone had been hacked after she clicked on the fake link. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently in progress to track down the scammer and recover the stolen money. (Also Read: Explainer: Tax-free Limit Of Rs 12 Lakh Excludes Special Income)