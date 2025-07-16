New Delhi: Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestselling personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again kicked up a fierce social media debate following his latest prediction on markets and cryptocurrencies.

In his usual jarring warning style, Kiyosaki mentioned the surge in Bitcoin prices and also at the same time hinting at Billionaire Investor Warren Buffet's recent financial decision.

"Remember Warren Buffet is out of stocks and sitting on $350 billion in cash. I suspect he is waiting for the world to crash…. Then he will move back in and buy the best assets with cash. Time to get smarter and best time to get rich….if you are smart, patient, studying….and aware. Please take care. Millions are about to become poorer. I want you to become richer," Kiyosaki tweeted.

Kiyosaki message is also a follow-up of leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin's milestone of touching 1 Lakh mark. Bitcoin surged past the $1,21,000 milestone for the first time on Monday. This year alone, the cryptocurrency has surged more than 29 per cent, according to reports.

He mentioned, great news for those who already have some Bitcoin. Bad news for who….for what ever reason….never “pulled the trigger.” They own nothing.

"Bitcoin over $120k. Great news for those who already have some Bitcoin. Bad news for who….for what ever reason….never “pulled the trigger.” They own nothing. As warned in previous X…”Pigs get fat…. Hogs get slaughtered.” I am buying one more coin…. and get fatter. I will not buy any more….until I know where the economy is going. As tempting as Bitcoin going to $200k to $1 Million is….I do want want to be a HOG and get slaughtered…. If you have not begun acquiring BITCOIN….I suggest starting very small….starting with a Satoshi," Kiyosaki posted on X.

Meanwhile, according to market watchers, Bitcoin’s surge is driven by longer-term institutional buyers and this will propel it to $125,000 in the next month or two. Optimism is also fuelled by the US President Donald Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance pushing for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and easing ETF approval norms.

With IANS Inputs