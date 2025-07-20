Misplaced Your UAN? Here’s How To Retrieve It Easily– Check Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: Misplaced your UAN after switching jobs or taking a break from checking your EPF account? Don’t worry you’re not alone. The good news is that recovering your Universal Account Number is simple, quick, and can be done entirely online in just a few steps.

What Exactly Is a Universal Account Number (UAN)?

UAN, or Universal Account Number, is a unique number given by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to every EPF member. It acts as an umbrella ID that links all your past and present Member IDs (from different jobs) in one place. If you’ve lost or forgotten your UAN, here’s how you can easily get it back.

Step-by-Step Guide to Recover Your UAN

Step 1: Visit the EPFO Website

Go to www.epfindia.gov.in, the official website of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). This site offers various services related to PF, pension, and employee benefits.

Step 2: Navigate to 'For Employees' Section

On the homepage, click on the ‘Services’ tab, then select ‘For Employees’ from the dropdown. This section is meant for salaried employees and includes UAN, PF balance, and related services.

Step 3: Click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’

Under the 'For Employees' section, click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services’. You’ll be redirected to the unified member portal where you can access services like UAN retrieval, KYC updates, and passbook viewing.

Step 4: Fill in Your Details

- On the UAN retrieval page, enter the following:

- Full name (as per EPFO records)

- Date of birth

- Personal ID details (PAN, Aadhaar, or Member ID)

Step 5: Enter Mobile Number and Verify with OTP

- Provide your mobile number

- Enter the captcha code

- Click ‘Request OTP’

- Enter the OTP received on your phone for verification

Step 6: Get Your UAN

Once your OTP is verified, click on ‘Show My UAN’. Your Universal Account Number will appear on the screen.

Don’t Have a UAN Yet?

If you’re new to the workforce and haven’t been given a UAN, don’t worry your employer will typically generate one for you when they register you with the EPFO. Once it’s created, you can easily activate it online using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number on the EPFO portal.