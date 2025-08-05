Income Tax Return Filing: Missing 30-Day E-Verification Deadline? Your ITR...

New Delhi: As of now, for the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26, around 2.51 crore returns have been filed. Out of these, 2.43 crore returns have been verified, and 1.13 crore verified returns have been processed. The income tax portal has 13.21 crore individual registered users. The deadline for filing ITR for taxpayers who had July 31, 2025, as the deadline has been extended to September 15, 2025.

It is important to understand that filing an ITR is not complete unless the return is e-verified. Verification confirms the return’s authenticity, and without it, the ITR is treated as invalid. e-Verification is the easiest and fastest way to complete this step.

Time limit for e-verification or submitting ITR-V:

You must e-verify your ITR or send the signed ITR-V form within 30 days of filing your return.

What happens if you e-verify within 30 days?

If you submit your ITR and e-verify or send ITR-V within 30 days, the date of filing your return will be the original date you uploaded it.

What if e-verification or ITR-V submission is late (beyond 30 days)?

If you verify after 30 days but before the extended deadline, the date of your e-verification/ITR-V submission becomes the official filing date. This means your return is considered late, and you may face consequences like penalties for late filing under the Income Tax Act. If you do not verify at all, your return will be considered invalid as if you had not filed it.

Penalties for not e-verifying in time:

Failure to verify within 30 days may attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 234F. Additionally, your ITR will not be processed, and you won’t get any tax refunds until the return is verified. You can request condonation for delayed verification by giving a valid reason, but your return will be considered valid only after approval from the Income Tax Authority.

Ways to e-verify your return:

Using OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) generated via your pre-validated bank account

EVC generated through your pre-validated demat account

EVC through ATM (offline method)

Via Net Banking

Using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

If you choose to verify offline:

Send the signed physical copy of ITR-V by ordinary or speed post to the address:

Centralised Processing Centre,

Income Tax Department,

Bengaluru - 560500, Karnataka.

Additional information on processing and refunds:

The Income Tax Department has sped up processing times drastically, reducing average processing time from over 90 days (in past years) down to around 17 days for AY 2025-26. However, delays in refunds may still occur due to stricter scrutiny of returns and verification of past assessments. Refund status can be checked online on the income tax portal after e-verification.

Why e-verification is crucial:

Without verification, the Income Tax Department treats your return as not filed.

You won’t receive refunds.

You may face penalties and lose the ability to carry forward losses.

Loan approvals or visa applications that depend on tax returns may get affected.

Always verify your ITR within 30 days of filing to avoid these issues and complete your tax compliance smoothly. If you miss the deadline, act quickly to request condonation to regularize your return.