Missed Gold, Silver Rally? CA Explains It’s Not The End, You Can Still Create Wealth

The price of gold and silver has risen sharply in recent months, but chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik thinks that investors don't necessarily have to lose out on the increase as precious metals reward those who stay disciplined and invested for the long haul.

In a detailed post on X, Kaushik wrote, "Everyone’s buzzing about the recent gold & silver surge. Social media is full of “Look at these returns!” headlines. But here’s the honest truth — if you missed the rally, it’s not the end. You haven’t missed the essence of building long-term wealth," he wrote.

Kaushik pointed out that the price of gold has increased from around Rs 68,000 to over Rs 1,10,000 per 10 grams in just a few months which is roughly a 62 percent increase. If a person's portfolio is Rs 80 lakh with 7.5 percent in gold (roughly Rs 6 lakh), that gain is about Rs 3.7 lakh. “Exciting? Yes. Life-changing? Not necessarily — yet,” he said.

Kaushik says that missing a short-term rally is hardly terrible because precious metals follow long cycles. They reward discipline and consistent investing more than panic buying at peaks, he said. "Whether you missed this spike or not, precious metals provide steady benefits over the medium to long term," said Kaushik.

According to Kaushik, real wealth builds from a combination of significant investment amounts, consistent contributions and time to compound patiently. "Quick rallies show potential. But true growth depends on regular, thoughtful investing," Kaushik said.

Kaushik added that holdings can be doubled by investing Rs 50,000 a month over five to ten years in gold, silver or gold ETFs. "Participation, not timing, is what counts," Kaushik said.

Kaushik also emphasized the tax advantages of long-term holdings. "Long-term capital gains on gold (held over 36 months) are taxed at 20% with indexation benefits. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) offer tax-free gains if held till maturity (~8 years), plus fixed interest—making them excellent long-term options," Kaushik pointed out.

Concluding his post, Kaushik said seeking long-term gains rather than short-term gains is the path to wealth. "So if you caught the rally — congratulations! If you didn’t — don’t worry. Precious metals reward those who stay disciplined and invested for the long haul. Wealth comes from playing the long game, not chasing quick spikes," he said.