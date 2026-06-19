Missed your loan EMI? Will it impact your credit score? Important steps to follow

New Delhi: If you miss your EMI due to insufficient funds or poor budgeting, it can significantly affect your credit score. One of the most important factors influencing your credit score is your repayment history and even a single missed EMI can have a negative effect on your credit score. If an EMI is not paid on time and is reported, it is recorded in the credit history of the borrower and may be seen for years by potential lenders.
Financial experts say that even a single missed EMI can lead to a drop of 50–100 points in the credit score. The longer an EMI remains unpaid, the higher the impact on the credit score. Therefore, the first step is to pay the outstanding balance as soon as possible.
Your bank notifies you of an EMI default once the due date has passed. If you have an outstanding amount that is not repaid during the reporting period, it will eventually impact your credit score. There can be a more serious impact if repayments continue getting delayed. Borrowers must understand this impact when managing personal loans, home loans, credit cards or any other form of debt.
-- Financial experts say that even a single missed EMI can lead to a drop of 50–100 points in the credit score that can affect your future borrowing potential.
-- The approval of loans can become harder with a negative repayment history as lenders like to lend only to individuals who have a clean repayment history and not those who miss payments.
-- The trustworthiness and creditworthiness of a borrower are severely damaged with a missed EMI record.
There can be a serious impact on your credit score if you make the mistake of avoiding calls or delaying action for a missed EMI. You should first ensure that you never miss any due date for any EMI or borrowed funds. And if you have missed it then the smartest thing to do is immediately clear the overdue amount. The next step is to speak to the lender if there is genuine financial difficulty. In most cases, lenders are far more cooperative when customers communicate early and offer solutions to the problem.
-- Ensure the auto-debit facility is activated for your debt repayments.
-- Keep an EMI buffer of a month in your auto-debit account.
-- Set low-balance alerts in your phone.
-- If you have missed an EMI, call your lender, make the payment and get written confirmation.
An EMI bounce can seriously hit your credit score, so a wiser step would be to focus on paying all EMIs and credit card bills on or before the due date. Your credit scores improve gradually when you return to regular repayments, avoid fresh defaults and maintain disciplined credit behaviour over time. In many cases, consistent and timely repayment, no fresh defaults and responsible credit usage can help borrowers rebuild their credit profile in 12 to 24 months.
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