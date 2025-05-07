Mock Drill, Precision Strike Against Pak Terror Camps On May 7: Are banks, Stock Market Open Today?

New Delhi: While India prepares for mock drill on Wednesday (May 7) at 244 places to guide citizens for emergency situations, 1.4 billion Indians woke up to the news of India's precision strike against several terror camps in Pakistan in wee hours on May 7.

As part of the mock drill today citizens will be prepared and equipped with essential survival skills in the event of an attack. This extensive exercise will span every state and union territory, reaching urban centres as well as rural communities.

The mock drills will be conducted in most states from 4 in the evening today.

Netizens are also curious to know whether banks and stock markets will remain closed or open today. According to the official stock exchange data, equity markets will not be closed today (Wednesday May 7).

Banking operations will also be carried out as usual day. There is no bank holiday today.

The mock drill exercise will commence with the sounding of an air raid siren, signifying a simulated attack. These sirens will be strategically placed at police stations, high-rise structures, hospitals, and educational institutions. Upon hearing the alert, citizens will be guided to designated safe zones, such as bunkers, basements, or structurally reinforced buildings.

Teachers will oversee the evacuation of students to protected areas within schools. Government officials, including collectors and civil defence officers, will jointly assess the effectiveness of the drill. If the siren fails to function properly or evacuation procedures are delayed, corrective measures will be devised to enhance response strategies.

Training will cover essential survival techniques, such as seeking shelter, proper body positioning during air raids, and safeguarding the head and torso.

With IANS Inputs