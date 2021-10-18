Modi govt giving monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 to unemployed individuals under Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana –Know truth behind viral post

New Delhi: A viral post has been circulating in the social media stating that the central government is giving monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 to unemployed individuals under Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana.

Busting the fake news behind the viral post, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has tweeted that the news is actually false.

PIB in its tweet has said that no such scheme is being run by the Government of India. It has also asked people to not click on any suspicious link it may be fraud attempt.

How to get messages fact-checked

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

