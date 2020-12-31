Modi govt's big new year bonanza for PF subscribers! EPFO interest credited in your PF account: Know how to check it

New Delhi: Around six crore EPF subscribers who have been eagerly waiting for the final nod from the finance ministry on crediting of 8.5 percent rate of interest for 2019-20 in their employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts, have got a big new year gift.

Zee Media has learnt from sources that the EPFO has credited 8.5 percent rate of interest for 2019-20 in employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts today.

However, we would still be waiting for the official confirmation on the above.

Meanwhile the retirement fund body EPFO had previously tweeted that subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.