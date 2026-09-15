Money mules: RBI proposes 60-day temporary debit hold for suspicious accounts and transactions

New: The RBI, through the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer) Amendment Directions, 2026, proposes a uniform and time-bound standard operating procedure (SOP) for banks to put a temporary debit restriction on suspected transactions or accounts for up to 60 days.
As per the amendments, the banks can hold the deposits in an account for a specified period if they suspect a money mule transaction of Rs 1,000 or more. The draft presents directions to minimize the operation of 'Money Mules' that may be used for money laundering through phishing, identity theft, smurfing, etc.
RBI defines a Money Mule account as an account used, knowingly or unknowingly, to receive, layer, or transfer proceeds of cyber-enabled financial fraud on behalf of another person.
The bank is instructed to immediately place a temporary debit hold on the suspected money mule transaction or the entire account if it is suspected to be a money mule account. Following that, the bank must inform the account holder along with the reason for the hold and the contact details of the concerned officer. It has to be done immediately if through a phone call or e-mail, or by the end of the next day in person.
The bank can ask for an explanation from the account holder regarding the suspected transaction and give a period of 20 days from the date of the temporary hold to submit the justification.
On receiving the explanation, the bank can examine it and act accordingly. Upon receiving the explanation, the bank must take a decision within ten days. If satisfied, the hold has to be removed immediately and the customer must be notified. However, if the account holder provides no explanation, the bank may take a decision within 30 days.
The bank may choose to continue the hold and report to the Jurisdictional Police Authority with the reason while also notifying the account holder.
If the bank receives instructions from a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) within the period of 30 days, it has to act promptly and notify the customer. However, if no such directions or instructions are received, then the restriction has to be removed. The account holder must be notified immediately via call or e-mail, or by the end of the next day physically.
In the absence of any instruction from the LEA, the bank can continue the temporary restriction on debit for a maximum period of 60 days.
The draft further instructs the banks to keep filing Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) with FIU-IND and enhance monitoring of such accounts along with any other account held by such account holders.
The Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) is the central national agency of India which is responsible for receiving, processing, analyzing, and sharing information about suspect financial transactions.
However, the bank's internal policy must ensure that the temporary debit hold at the account level is applied as a last resort, only in exceptional circumstances.
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