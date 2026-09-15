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Money mules: RBI proposes 60-day temporary debit hold for suspicious accounts and transactions

RBI defines a Money Mule account as an account used, knowingly or unknowingly, to receive, layer, or transfer proceeds of cyber-enabled financial fraud on behalf of another person.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Money mules: RBI proposes 60-day temporary debit hold for suspicious accounts and transactions

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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