Money Rules Shake-Up: Big Changes Coming for Your Wallet from July 2025

New Delhi: From July 2025, several important money rules will change in India, affecting how you pay, travel, and manage your finances. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Faster UPI Refunds and Easier Dispute Resolution

If your UPI payment fails or you send money to the wrong person, you’ll now get your money back much faster—almost immediately in most cases.

Banks can now handle genuine refund requests directly, without waiting for approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), making the process quicker and less stressful for users.

This means less waiting and more control for both banks and customers.

2. Aadhaar Now a Must for New PAN Cards

From July 1, 2025, you can only apply for a new PAN card if you have an Aadhaar card.

Earlier, you could use any valid ID and your birth certificate, but now Aadhaar is compulsory for PAN applications.

3. New Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Rules

Aadhaar verification will be required for booking Tatkal tickets online or through the IRCTC app starting July 1, 2025.

From July 15, you’ll need a one-time password (OTP) sent to your phone to book Tatkal tickets, even at railway counters.

Agents can’t book Tatkal tickets in the first 30 minutes after bookings open. For AC class, this is from 10:00 to 10:30 am; for non-AC, from 11:00 to 11:30 am.

4. GST Return Filing Tightened

The GST return form GSTR-3B will become non-editable from July 2025.

You won’t be able to file GST returns if three years have passed since the deadline. This applies to forms like GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, GSTR-4, and others.