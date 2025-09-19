More Time To Invest! IDBI Bank Extends Utsav FD Scheme With Higher Returns For Seniors– Check Latest FD Rates

New Delhi: Fixed deposits remain a trusted choice for many savers who prefer steady returns without the stress of market ups and downs. Adding to the cheer, IDBI Bank has revised its FD interest rates across different tenures and extended its special Utsav Fixed Deposit scheme. Under the new rates, super senior citizens can now earn attractive returns of up to 7.30 per cent, making it an appealing option for safe and secure savings.

IDBI Bank’s Latest FD Rates at a Glance

For general customers: Interest rates now range from 3 per cent to 6.55 per cent, depending on tenure.

For senior citizens: Higher returns between 3.50 per cent and 7.05 per cent are being offered.

1–3 year deposits: Maximum rate of 6.55 per cent for regular depositors, while seniors earn up to 7.05 per cent.

5–10 year deposits: Interest stands at 5.95 per cent for general customers and 6.45 per cent for seniors.

10–20 year deposits: Lower rates apply, with 4.80 per cent for regular depositors and 5.30 per cent for seniors.

IDBI Bank Extends Utsav FD Scheme Till March 2026

IDBI Bank has extended its popular Utsav Fixed Deposit scheme, now available until March 31, 2026 (earlier set to end on September 30, 2025). The scheme offers attractive returns on special tenures of 444, 555, and 700 days: (Also Read: EMI Relief Ahead? THESE Major Banks Slash MCLR In September–Check List)

444 days: 6.60% (general) | 7.10% (senior citizens)

555 days: 6.65% (general) | 7.15% (senior citizens)

700 days: 6.50% (general) | 7.00% (senior citizens)

Special FD for Super Senior Citizens (80+ Years)

IDBI Bank has launched the Chiranjeevi-Super Senior Citizen FD, designed exclusively for residents aged 80 years and above. The scheme, effective since January 13, 2025, offers higher interest rates on select tenures:

444 days: 7.25% per annum

555 days: 7.30% per annum

700 days: 7.15% per annum

Updates on Other IDBI Deposit Schemes

IDBI Bank has revised interest rates for some of its other popular products as well. The Suvidha Tax Saving FD, which comes with a five-year lock-in, now offers 6.35 per cent for general customers and 6.85 per cent for senior citizens. Similarly, the Vasundhara Green Deposit with a tenure of 1,111 days carries the same rates of 6.35 per cent and 6.85 per cent. The bank has also aligned its Systematic Savings Plan (SSP and SSP Plus) with the updated slab-wise structure. (Also Read: Infosys Invites Women Back to Work, Offers Up To Rs 50,000 For Referrals)

Penalty on Premature Withdrawals

IDBI Bank continues to levy a 1 per cent penalty on premature withdrawals. This means if you break your FD before maturity, the interest will be calculated based on the rate applicable on the original date of deposit for the actual tenure completed, and then reduced by 1%. The same rule also applies to partial withdrawals and sweep-ins.