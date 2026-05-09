Mother's Day 2026: Top 5 investment gifts that will give lifelong financial independence for your mom

As we celebrate Mother's Day on May 10, it’s the ideal occasion to offer our lifegivers a gift that contributes to her financial well-being. A thoughtful financial gift can help ensure her long-term financial security and give her the confidence to manage her finances. Depending on your mother's age and risk tolerance, you can select an appropriate investment plan as a gift that offers growth, security or protection against emergencies.

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This year, let’s move beyond the celebration and focus on steps that empower mothers to become financially independent. From the dynamic world of mutual funds to the timeless appeal of fixed deposits and the security of government-backed schemes, let's explore top investment options for mothers to grow their money.

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Mother's Day 2026: Five top investment gifts for mothers

Provident Fund

Giving your mother a Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be a wonderful gift. The PPF facility is available in banks and post offices. PPF has a lock-in period of a minimum of 15 years and attracts an annual interest of 8 percent. The annual investment amount of the scheme ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Your mom can withdraw 50 percent of the amount after completing 5 years of investing in the PPF. The scheme also gives tax benefits. Your mom can enjoy the facilities of the PPF scheme whether she is a homemaker or working woman.

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Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are an excellent investment option where the investment amount is managed by fund experts. To help your mom earn substantial wealth over a period of time, you can invest in an SIP which minimises loss and maximizes returns on investment. You can choose from the products that suit your requirements and invest a lump-sum amount or choose an SIP wherein you can invest a specific amount every month.

Bank fixed deposits

Bank fixed deposits are another good investment and savings option that is offered by both public and private sector banks. You can decide the investment amount and tenure according to your choice while going for an FD. The rate of interest on these deposits varies from bank to bank. With no maximum limit on the investments, fixed deposits can be broken and the amount can be withdrawn before the maturity date when funds are needed.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

This scheme is among the safest investment schemes for women above 60 years of age. It is guaranteed by the government and receives a rate of interest higher than other fixed deposits and pays quarterly interest and regular cash flows. The maximum investment can be Rs 30 lakh per person and the same can be extended further for another five years over the first five-year period.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

You can go for a Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) for assured returns on a monthly basis. It offers a fixed rate of interest on a monthly basis and is ideal for meeting general needs without depleting the capital. Though returns are low against equity or hybrid products, market volatility protection by way of government-backed products avails the safety of the capital. If your mother is more concerned with security than huge returns then POMIS could be a safe addition to her retirement portfolio.