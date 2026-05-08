MS Dhoni becomes highest taxpayer in Jharkhand as I-T collection crosses Rs 20,000 crore

New Delhi: Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is the highest individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand in FY 2025-26 as Income Tax Department collected nearly Rs 20,000 crore from the two states combined.

According to Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax D. Sudhakara Rao, Jharkhand alone contributed around Rs 12,000 crore, while nearly 70 percent of the total collection came through tax deducted at source (TDS), showing stronger compliance from salaried taxpayers, corporates, and the organised sector.

Also Read: ITR Filing FY 2025–26: How to choose the right income tax return form

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials did not disclose the exact amount of tax paid by Dhoni, but confirmed that the former India captain topped the list of individual taxpayers in the region. Known for earnings from cricket, endorsements, investments, and business interests, Dhoni has consistently remained among India’s top celebrity taxpayers.

Among corporate taxpayers, companies such as Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, and CMPDI were among the biggest contributors. Jharkhand’s stronger tax contribution was largely driven by its mining and industrial activity.

Also Read: EPS 95 Pension Hike to Rs 3,000 in 2026 – Are you eligible? Find out now

The department also revealed that Bihar and Jharkhand together have around 5.5 crore PAN card holders, but only about 40 lakh people file income tax returns, highlighting major scope for expanding the taxpayer base.

Officials said the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the Income Tax Act of 1961, will simplify tax compliance by using clearer language and a more user-friendly structure.