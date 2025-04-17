Advertisement
MSME

MSME Form I Deadline Alert: Companies Take Note, Last Date To File Is...

To ensure timely compliance, stakeholders are advised to file MSME Form I for the period October 2024 to March 2025 on the MCA portal. The last date to do so is...

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has reminded MSME companies to file the MSME Form I ahead of the set deadline.

Attention Stakeholder! To ensure timely compliance, stakeholders are advised to file MSME Form I for the period October 2024 to March 2025 on the MCA portal. Last date for filing MSME Form I is 30th April, 2025, the MCA has tweeted.

How To Fill MSME Form I 

Go to http://mca.gov.in
Log in using your MCA V3 Business User credentials
Go To MCA Services
Navigate Company e-Filing
Reach Compliance Services
Go to MSME- Half yearly return of Micro or Small Enterprise

NEWS ON ONE CLICK