MSME Form I Deadline Alert: Companies Take Note, Last Date To File Is...

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has reminded MSME companies to file the MSME Form I ahead of the set deadline.

Attention Stakeholder! To ensure timely compliance, stakeholders are advised to file MSME Form I for the period October 2024 to March 2025 on the MCA portal. Last date for filing MSME Form I is 30th April, 2025, the MCA has tweeted.

How To Fill MSME Form I

Go to http://mca.gov.in

Log in using your MCA V3 Business User credentials

Go To MCA Services

Navigate Company e-Filing

Reach Compliance Services

Go to MSME- Half yearly return of Micro or Small Enterprise