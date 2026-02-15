Multiple PPF accounts allowed or not? Here’s what rules say

New Delhi: Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains one of the most popular small savings schemes in India, thanks to its tax benefits, attractive interest rates and easy accessibility. Designed as a long-term investment option, PPF offers steady returns on the amount invested while ensuring capital safety. Backed by the Government of India, it continues to be one of the most trusted savings instruments for investors looking for secure and disciplined wealth creation.

PPF rules: Investment limits and key conditions

Under PPF rules, individuals can invest a minimum of Rs 500 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year, with a mandatory lock-in period of 15 years. At maturity, the invested amount along with interest is tax-free. Investors also have the option to extend their PPF account in blocks of five years and continue earning interest. Given these benefits and the scheme’s strong credibility, some people consider opening more than one account. But is that allowed? Here’s a simple breakdown of what you can and cannot do.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Can you open more than one PPF account?

As per the rules under the PPF Scheme, an individual is allowed to hold only one PPF account in their own name at any given time. Opening multiple accounts in your name is not permitted, even if they are opened with different banks or post offices. If more than one account is detected, the additional accounts are treated as invalid and the deposited amount is refunded without any interest.

PPF account for minors: What parents should know

While you cannot hold more than one PPF account in your own name, you are allowed to open a separate PPF account for a minor child as a guardian. However, there is an important limit to keep in mind the total contribution across both accounts cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. For instance, if you invest ₹1 lakh in your own PPF account, you can contribute only up to Rs 50,000 to your child’s PPF account in the same year.

Can you open a joint PPF account?

PPF accounts are strictly meant to be held individually, and joint accounts are not allowed under the scheme. This rule applies across the board, including both regular PPF accounts and those opened on behalf of minors.

What happens if you open a second PPF account by mistake?

If you have unknowingly opened a second PPF account, it’s important to inform the bank or post office immediately, along with the concerned authority such as the Department of Posts or Ministry of Finance. In most cases, the second account is closed and only the deposited principal is returned, without any interest.

PPF accounts for minors: Rules and limits explained

One exception to the one-account rule applies when opening a PPF account for a minor. Parents either the mother or father can open a separate account on behalf of a child below 18 years of age. However, the total contribution across the parent’s account and the minor’s account must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

For instance, if you invest Rs 1 lakh in your own PPF account in a year, you can contribute only up to Rs50,000 to your child’s account. Once the child turns 18, the account must be operated by them. They are required to submit a fresh application along with a nomination form to continue managing the account independently.