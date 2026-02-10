Advertisement
Mutual Fund AUM shoots to over Rs 81 lakh crore in January: AMFI data

The industry's average AUM stood at Rs 82,01,174.62 crore for the month. Investor participation remained strong, with total mutual fund folios increasing to 26.63 crore as of January 2026, reflecting the addition of 50.6 lakh net folios during the month.

New Delhi: India's mutual fund industry continued its steady expansion in January 2026, with total net assets under management (AUM) rising to Rs 81,01,305.58 crore, up from Rs 80,23,378.99 crore in December 2025, according to the latest monthly data released by AMFI.

The industry's average AUM stood at Rs 82,01,174.62 crore for the month. Investor participation remained strong, with total mutual fund folios increasing to 26.63 crore as of January 2026, reflecting the addition of 50.6 lakh net folios during the month.

Retail participation also showed an uptick. Retail mutual fund folios covering equity, hybrid, and solution-oriented schemes rose to 20.43 crore in January from 20.28 crore in December 2025. Retail AUM across these categories stood at Rs 46,48,915 crore during the month.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to attract investor interest, marking the 59th consecutive month of positive equity inflows since March 2021.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) assets reached Rs 16,36,082.09 crore in January 2026, accounting for 20.2% of the industry's total assets. Monthly SIP contributions amounted to Rs 31,002.33 crore, with nearly 9.92 crore contributing SIP accounts during the period.

New fund offerings remained modest, with 12 open-ended schemes launched across categories in January, collectively mobilising Rs 1,939 crore.

In the Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) segment, assets stood at Rs 6,564 crore in January 2026. The category recorded inflows of Rs 1,729 crore, largely driven by hybrid strategies, which attracted Rs 1,637 crore.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive Offcier (CEO) of AMFI said, "January's data reflects a broadly steady trend in India's mutual fund industry despite ongoing global uncertainties and short-term market volatility. Industry AUM crossed Rs 81 lakh crore, continuing the gradual expansion seen over recent years. Equity inflows remained positive for the 59th consecutive month, while SIP contributions stayed largely stable, indicating continued investor participation."

"Flows into hybrid, multi-asset, and passive products--including increased allocations to gold and silver ETFs--suggest a measured approach by investors toward diversification and portfolio balance. Overall, these developments indicate that mutual funds remain a widely used investment avenue, with participation levels holding up across varying market conditions," he added. 

