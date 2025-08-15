Narayana Murthy’s Infosys Global Acquisition Journey Expands! IT Bellwether Buying 75% Stake In THIS Company For Rs 1,336 Crore

New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, is teaming up with Telstra, a leading Australian telecom and technology company to boost its AI capabilities. As part of this partnership, Infosys plans to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Versent Group, a subsidiary of Telstra, for 233.25 million Australian dollars (around Rs 1,336 crore), according to a recent company filing. This move marks a significant step in Infosys’s global expansion and focus on advanced technology solutions.

Infosys-Telstra AI Partnership

This acquisition is a key part of a strategic partnership between Infosys and Telstra, aiming to create a joint venture that offers AI-powered cloud and digital solutions to Australian businesses. According to the company filing, “Infosys will acquire 75 per cent of the shareholding in Versent Group, Australia’s leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation.”

Infosys Acquires Majority Stake in Telstra Purple

Infosys has bought a 75 per cent stake in Telstra Purple Pty Ltd for 233.25 million Australian dollars (around Rs 1,336 crore), according to the company’s filing. Telstra Purple includes Versent Group, Epicon, Telstra Purple Digital, and related Cloud Access products, all combined under one umbrella. (Also Read: Is Tax Law Discriminating Against Same-Sex Couples? Case Goes To High Court: Report)

Versent Group: An Overview

Versent Group is part of Telstra, Australia’s top telecommunications and technology company. Telstra provides advanced mobile, fixed, and digital connectivity that helps people, businesses, and governments stay connected—both locally and around the world. With a focus on innovation and strong networks, Telstra is working to create a digital future that’s more resilient, responsive, and inclusive for everyone.

Infosys Partners with Telstra to Drive Innovation

In 2024, Infosys and Telstra joined forces through a long-term strategic partnership aimed at improving customer experience and speeding up Telstra’s IT and software development transformation. To further support technological innovation and strengthen Telstra’s leadership in the tech world, the partnership was extended in 2025 to include Telstra International and back Telstra’s “Connected Future 30” vision.