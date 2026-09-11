Nationwide Bank strike today 11 September: Are branches closed? SBI, PNB announces THIS

New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a nationwide strike on September 11. The strike is expected to affect banking services, particularly in public sector banks in parts of the country.
The bank union is protesting over the delay in implementing five-day banking, differences over the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and several pending demands, including pension-related issues.
Sharing a post on the social media platform X, the UFBU -- an umbrella body of nine bank employees' and officers' unions -- has threatened a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 coinciding with the half-yearly closure.
_ 11 SEPTEMBER 2026 STRIKE - BANKERS MUST ASK: "RESULTS OR REPEATED AGITATION?"— ___ ________' ____________ (_____-____) (@boioo_boi) September 8, 2026
NOBO & NOBW have appealed to all bank employees, officers and pensioners to objectively examine the proposed UFBU strike call of 11 September 2026.
Our genuine issues are clear - Five-Day Banking,_ pic.twitter.com/c2GKu2wBNl
The bank union has also decided to launch an indefinite strike from October 26 if its demands are not addressed by the government and bank management.
Long Bank holiday
September 11 falls on a Friday followed by two bank holidays -- 12 September is a second Saturday and 13 September is Sunday regular off. September 14 is also a holiday in some states on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
PNB and SBI issues official announcement owing to bank strike
State owned lenders Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India have alerted customers on X, in the wake of the nationwide bank strike announcement. PNB has asked its customers to go digital for essential services. It has asked people to maximise the use of UPI, Mobile banking, Internet banking and ATM and ATWMs.
An important advisory, please take a note!#PNB #Banking #Advisory pic.twitter.com/SgKc35Gus6— Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 10, 2026
SBI has asked its customers to use ATMs and automatic cash machines if they need cash. The bank has also advised people to visit local customer service points for help. The bank strongly suggested using online options like internet banking and the YONO app, Mobile banking and UPI services.
UFBU demands
On five-day banking, the unions said the Indian Banks' Association had agreed to the proposal as part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement/9th Joint Note signed on March 8, 2024.
Under the proposal, working hours would increase by 40 minutes from Monday to Friday. The proposal was subsequently recommended to the government but has remained pending for more than two years, the UFBU said.
The bank unions are also opposed to the government's new bonus plan for top bank managers. The unions say this plan breaks an earlier agreement. They want bonuses to be fair for all workers and based on the bank's total success.
Under the new government plan, high-level managers could get a massive bonus worth a full year of basic pay. At the same time, regular workers and junior officers would only get a bonus worth 15 days of pay. The unions say this huge gap is unfair.
The unions also have other demands that the government has not fixed yet. They want the government to increase pension money for retired workers. They want a fair allowance for all pensioners to help with rising prices. Finally, they want to let newer employees switch back to the old pension system.
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