BANK STRIKE

Nationwide bank strike today, Jan 27: Which banks are on strike today? Check list of banks

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for nationwide bank strike on Tuesday, January 27, which may affect branch operations of several PSU banks viz State Bank of India (SBI), the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, and the Bank of Baroda.

Several public sector banks have already informed stock exchanges about the possible impact of the strike.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is proceeding with its nationwide strike on Tuesday demanding a five-day work, thus possibly causing disruption to banking operations at public sector banks across the country.

Customers may face issues with branch operations at public sector banks across the country. Services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances and other routine administrative work are likely to be affected at public sector banks.

Which banks are on strike today? Check list of banks

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), comprising nine unions - AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBO.

While PSU banks like SBI, PNB, BOB, Indian banks may be impacted, private sector banks such as the HDFC Bank, the ICICI Bank, and the Axis Bank are expected to function normally, since their employees are not part of the unions participating in the strike. 

Digital banking services, UPI payments unlikely affected

Digital banking services like UPI payments and internet banking are expected to continue to operate without major issues. However, there could be some local disruptions in ATM cash availability due to operational challenges.

Several public sector banks have already informed stock exchanges about the possible affect of the strike. The SBI stated in a regulatory filing that while arrangements have been made to maintain noreffectmal operations, banking operations may be affected because of employee participation in the strike.

