NBFC vs Bank loans: What borrowers should know before taking a loan

New Delhi: Most people think of a bank the moment they need a loan. That is just how it has always been. But banks are not the only option anymore, and depending on your situation, they may not even be the right one.

NBFCs — Non-Banking Financial Companies — also give out loans. Personal loans, vehicle loans, business loans, you name it. The money is the same. But the experience of getting it can be very different.

So what exactly is the difference

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Banks take your deposits. Your savings account, your fixed deposit — that money sits with them, and they use it to lend to others. Because they are handling everyday people's money, the government keeps a tight leash on them. More rules, more checks, more paperwork.

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NBFCs do not take deposits like that. They arrange money from other sources and lend it out. The RBI still regulates them, but not as strictly. And that shows up in how they deal with borrowers.

Getting a loan approved

If you have a steady salary, a decent credit score, and all your documents in order, a bank will likely say yes without too much trouble.

But if you are self-employed, or your income does not come in the same amount every month, or you have never taken a loan before and have no credit history — banks tend to get uncomfortable. They may say no, or make the process feel like pulling teeth.

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NBFCs are more willing to work with people in those situations. They also move faster. If you need money quickly, an NBFC can often get it to you in days while a bank is still asking for more documents.

The catch

NBFCs charge higher interest rates. That is just the reality. They take on riskier borrowers and their own costs are higher, so they pass that on. You may end up paying quite a bit more over the life of the loan compared to what a bank would have charged.

So yes, easier and faster — but not cheaper.

Which one should you pick

If your finances are in good shape and you are not in a hurry, go with a bank. The lower interest rate will save you money over time.

If you need money fast, your credit history is not great, or you are self-employed and banks keep turning you away — an NBFC is worth considering. Sometimes getting the loan at all matters more than getting it cheap.