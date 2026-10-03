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NCERT introduces income tax lessons; Class 9 students to learn tax liability and financial management

The latest textbook teaches students how to calculate taxes based on the slab system according to the new tax regime. The children would also learn to gauge the tax liability with the help of the applicable rates.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
NCERT introduces income tax lessons; Class 9 students to learn tax liability and financial management

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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