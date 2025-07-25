Nearly Half Of August 2025 Marked As Bank Holidays In Different States — Check Complete Dates

New Delhi: Banks in India will see numerous closures in August 2025, with a combination of national, regional, and weekend holidays resulting in branches being closed on multiple dates across various states. Below is a detailed, state-wise list of bank holidays for August 2025:

August 3 (Sunday): Ker Puja – Banks closed in Tripura.

August 8 (Friday): Tendong Lho Rum Faat – Banks closed in Sikkim and Odisha.

August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan – Most banks closed in Central India, covering states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriot’s Day (Deshbhakti Diwas) – Banks closed in Manipur.

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day – All banks nationwide closed (national holiday).

August 16 (Saturday):

Janmashtami – Most states’ private and government banks closed.

Parsi New Year – Banks in Gujarat and Maharashtra closed.

August 26 (Tuesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Banks closed in Karnataka and Kerala.

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Banks closed in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

August 28 (Thursday): Nuakhai – Banks closed in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim.

In addition to these, banks will be closed on all Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31) and on the second and fourth Saturdays (August 9 and 23).

Major holidays such as Independence Day are observed countrywide, while others are state-specific and may not affect banking operations outside the designated regions.