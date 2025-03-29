Need PAN In 10 Minutes? Here’s How To Apply Online Instantly– Check Steps

New Delhi: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a vital 10-digital alphanumeric ID issued by the income tax department. It plays a key role in financial transactions. This includes filing income tax returns (ITR), opening bank accounts and investing in the stock market. Having PAN card is essential for managing finances smoothly.

If you need a PAN card urgently but don’t have one, you can get it within minutes using the e-PAN facility.

How to Get an Instant PAN Card Online

Follow these simple steps to apply for an instant PAN card using Aadhaar:

- Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in).

- Step 2: Click on the 'Instant E-PAN' option under the 'Quick Links' section.

- Step 3: Select 'Get New PAN' to proceed with the application.

- Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number, check the declaration box, and click 'Continue'.

- Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click 'Validate Aadhaar OTP and Continue'.

- Step 6: Accept the terms and conditions, then click 'Continue'.

- Step 7: Re-enter your OTP, check the confirmation box, and click 'Continue'.

- Step 8: If your email ID is not verified, click 'Validate email ID', check the box, and proceed.

Once the process is completed, you will receive your e-PAN.