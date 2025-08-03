New Delhi: Aadhaar is one of the most important identity documents in India which is linked to everything from bank accounts to government services. That’s why it’s crucial to keep your details, especially your address, up to date.

If you’ve recently moved or noticed an error in your Aadhaar address, don’t worry as updating it is now quick and hassle-free. You no longer need to visit an enrollment centre. With just your registered mobile number and a valid address proof, you can update your Aadhaar address online through the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal, right from the comfort of your home.

Steps to Update Your Aadhaar Address Online Easily

You can easily update your address on the myAadhaar website. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar website

Log in using your Aadhaar number, captcha code, and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Address Update’ option.

Step 3: Select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’.

Step 4: Read the instructions and click ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’.

Step 5: Choose ‘Address’ as the field to be updated and click ‘Proceed’.

Step 6: Enter your new address, including ‘Care of’ (C/O) if applicable.

- Select the correct post office.

- Upload a valid proof of address document.

- Click ‘Next’.

Step 7: Review all the details, pay the non-refundable fee of Rs 50, and submit your request.

Documents Required for Aadhaar Address Update

UIDAI accepts more than 15 types of address proof documents. Here are some commonly accepted ones:

- Passport

- Bank or Post Office statement/passbook

- Ration Card or Voter ID

- Disability ID Card issued by government authorities

- MGNREGA/NREGS Job Card

- Utility bills (Electricity, Water, Gas, or Telephone) — must be within 3 months

- Insurance policies (Life or Medical only)

- Registered Sale or Gift Deed

- Property Tax Receipt — issued within 1 year

- Non-registered Rent or Lease Agreement

Note: In some cases, you may also be asked for a valid Proof of Identity like:

- PAN Card

- Passport

- Voter ID