Need To Update Your Aadhaar Address? Here’s How To Do It Online

New Delhi: If your Aadhaar details aren’t updated, you could face delays and problems with everyday tasks. Aadhaar is used as a primary ID across banking, government schemes, and financial services which means having the correct information especially your address is crucial. Keeping it updated can help you avoid issues during KYC, benefit claims, or account verification.

Why Updating Your Aadhaar Address Matters

Having the wrong address on your Aadhaar can cause serious problems with KYC verification, bank account services, and the distribution of government benefits. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides easy step-by-step options to update your Aadhaar address both online and offline. However, at present, only address updates can be done online, while changes to name, date of birth, or mobile number must be completed at Aadhaar centres or post offices.

What’s Changing in the Aadhaar Update System

UIDAI is upgrading the Aadhaar update process to make it quicker and more convenient. Under the new system, user details will be automatically checked against other official databases like PAN, passport, and ration card records — reducing the need to submit documents again and again. In addition, utility bills such as electricity bills will now be accepted as valid proof of address.

UIDAI is also working on a revamped mobile app that will offer a secure digital version of Aadhaar with a QR code. This means users won’t need to carry physical photocopies anymore; they'll be able to share a safe, digital or masked version whenever needed.

Steps to Update Your Aadhaar Address Online

Updating your Aadhaar address online is quick and convenient using the UIDAI Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). To use this method, make sure your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar for OTP verification.

Follow these steps:

Visit the portal: Go to the official UIDAI website and open the Self Service Update Portal (SSUP).

Log in with OTP: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and Captcha, then click ‘Send OTP’. Enter the six-digit code received on your registered mobile number to log in.

Select address update: Choose the option ‘Update Address’.

Enter your correct address: Carefully type the accurate address as shown on your supporting document.

Upload proof of address: Upload a scanned copy of a valid PoA such as a rent agreement, LPG connection document, or phone bill.

Review and submit: Double-check the details and click ‘Submit’. You will receive an Update Request Number (URN) to track your update status.

The updated address is generally processed within a few days to a few weeks, after which you can download your new e-Aadhaar.