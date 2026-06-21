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Need your PF money? EPFO 3.0 speeds up withdrawals, But there’s a catch

The move is expected to reduce paperwork and eliminate the need for repeated visits to EPFO offices. Members will be able to access funds more quickly during emergencies or other eligible situations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Need your PF money? EPFO 3.0 speeds up withdrawals, But there’s a catch
Image Credit: File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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